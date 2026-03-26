×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Somalia football slowly becomes a women's game

By AFP | Mar. 26, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Football players of the U17 Somalia national team take part in a practice session at the Eng. Yariisow Stadium in Mogadishu on February 17, 2026, as the team continues to train despite criticism from some religious conservatives who view women’s football as 'un-Islamic'. [Hassan Ali Elmi/AFP]

Hundreds of Somali spectators cheered as they watched two teams of young women play football in a Mogadishu stadium -- an unimaginable scene in the conservative, conflict-hit country just a few years ago.

Such events were heavily threatened until recently in Somalia's capital by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group Al-Shabaab, which frowns on entertainment like football, especially when played by women.

But while Al-Shabaab still has a powerful grip behind the scenes in Mogadishu, the security situation has markedly improved.

At Tuesday's match, the main stand was mostly segregated but nonetheless included some men and women sitting together.

The Ilays women's team ultimately crushed their opponents Nasiib 5-0, but that did not dampen the mood.

"If you were in Mogadishu a couple of years ago, an occasion like this, with two girls' football clubs playing, would not have been possible... but with time, things are improving," said Ali Muhidin, one of the spectators.

The women's football championship was created in 2024, and initially involved only 80 players. But barely two years later, 600 are participating across 10 teams -- mostly from Mogadishu, but also other parts of the country.

"No one could have imagined that one day Somali women would play football in their country, where even men were forbidden to play by fighters who had declared football 'un-Islamic'," said Ali Abdi Mohamed, president of the Somali Football Federation.

"But something we couldn't even dream of has become a reality," he told AFP.

Not everyone in the largely conservative Muslim country allows their daughters to play, he conceded, but they have faced no serious complaints.

Somalis have long been passionate fans of European football, but local teams have been neglected. Somalia is currently ranked 200th in the FIFA men's rankings, ahead of only a handful of microstates.

Its women's team, which played its first friendly match in October in Djibouti, is not listed by the international federation.

But this should change soon, as the "Ocean Queens" are preparing for their first-ever international tournament -- an under-17s event in May in Tanzania.

"For women to play football is not shameful or taboo," said Ramas Abdi Salah, midfielder for the Ocean Queens, who, like her teammates, wears thick tights and a long-sleeved shirt under her sports kit, as well as a black headscarf to cover her hair.

"As you can see, I'm fully covered except for my face and my hands. I haven't received any bad comments," said the 17-year-old, who added she has her family's approval.

Goalkeeper Najma Ali Ahmed had a rough game on Tuesday, letting in five goals.

But it will take a lot more than that to lose the love of the game.

"I'm sending a message to female footballers to work toward the dream of joining the national team," she said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Somalia football Somalia Women's Football
.

Latest Stories

President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
Opinion
By Karanja Muchiri
2 hrs ago
Audit exposes rot in Kenya's emergency care
National
By Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
Lessons from Raila as Orange party holds its first NDC without him
Opinion
By Joanes Atela
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
By Nikko Tanui 2 hrs ago
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
By Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved