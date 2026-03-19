Galatasaray's Osimhen breaks arm, Lang set for thumb surgery in Liverpool

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Galatasaray's Dutch forward Noa Lang receives medical attention after cutting his thumb during the UEFA Champions League, round of 16 second leg vs Liverpool at Anfield in on March 18, 2026. [Paul ELLIS / AFP]

Galatasaray's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen broke his right arm in the Champions League defeat to Liverpool with Dutch international Noa Lang set to undergo surgery on his thumb, the Turkish club confirmed Thursday.

Galatasaray said Osimhen "suffered a fracture to his right forearm (which) has been put in a cast".

"The decision regarding surgery will be made in the coming days after further examinations," the Turkish club added.

Galatasaray did not specify the length of time their star player, who scored seven Champions League goals this season, will be sidelined.

Lang, who came on at halftime to replace Osimhen, had to be stretchered off ten minutes from time after cutting his thumb on an advertising hoarding behind Liverpool's goal line.

"He suffered a serious cut to his right thumb and is due to undergo surgery in Liverpool in the coming hours," Galatasaray added.

Liverpool's 4-0 win over Galatasaray at Anfield on Wednesday in the second leg of their last-16 tie took them through 4-1 on aggregate and set up a quarter-final against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.