KeNHA announces Southern Bypass closure for Nairobi Marathon

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Traffic in Nairobi will be interrupted on Sunday May 10 to facilitate the planned 2026 Nairobi Marathon.

In a public notice, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed that the stretch between Ole Sereni Interchange and Lang’ata Road Interchange will be closed on Sunday, May 10, from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm.

“The Nairobi Southern Bypass between Ole Sereni Interchange and Lang’ata Road Interchange will be temporarily closed on Sunday,” KeNHA said in the notice.

The authority explained that the closure is necessary to ensure the safety of participants and the smooth running of the Nairobi Marathon, which continues to grow in prominence on Kenya’s sporting calendar. The marathon attracts elite athletes, amateur runners, corporate teams, and fitness enthusiasts from across the country and beyond.

“This road closure is to facilitate the 2026 Nairobi Marathon event to take place,” KeNHA added, underscoring the importance of coordinated traffic management during major public events.

The Nairobi Southern Bypass, a critical transport corridor designed to ease congestion within the city, links Mombasa Road to Ngong Road and serves thousands of motorists daily. Its temporary closure is expected to impact traffic flow, particularly for commuters heading towards Lang’ata, Karen, and the city’s southern suburbs.

To mitigate disruption, KeNHA has advised motorists to use alternative routes. Drivers have been directed to divert to Mombasa Road (A8) from Ole Sereni Interchange and proceed to the Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout to access Lang’ata Road.

“Motorists are therefore advised to use Mombasa Road (A8) Highway from Ole Sereni Interchange to the Nyayo National Stadium Roundabout to access Lang’ata Road,” the authority said.

KeNHA also called on road users to cooperate with traffic police officers and event marshals who will be deployed along affected routes to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

The temporary closure reflects a common practice in Nairobi, where major sporting and public events often require adjustments to traffic flow. Authorities typically prioritise safety, crowd control, and the overall success of such events, even as they seek to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Over the years, the Nairobi Marathon has evolved into more than just a race, serving as a platform for promoting fitness, tourism, and community engagement. It also contributes to the city’s global profile as a hub of long-distance running excellence, in a country renowned for producing world-class athletes.

Motorists have been encouraged to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and stay updated through official traffic advisories to avoid delays during the closure period.