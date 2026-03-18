Senegal to appeal 'unjust' AFCON ruling

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Senegalese players raise the trophy after winning the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) final match against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital Rabat, Morocco on January 19, 2026. [Samah Zidan / AFP]

Senegal's football authorities said they will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the country was stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday.

"The Senegalese Football Federation condemns this unjust, unprecedented and unacceptable decision, which brings African football into disrepute," it said in a statement.

"To defend its rights and the interests of Senegalese football, the federation will, as soon as possible, file an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne."