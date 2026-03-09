Floods sweep away newly commissioned Kinyago Sports Ground in Nairobi

Audio By Vocalize

Tecno Kinyago Sports Complex in Kamukunji [Twitter]

A newly renovated community football facility in Kamukunji, Nairobi, has been severely damaged by floods only days after it was officially commissioned by William Ruto, raising questions about construction quality and project oversight.

The Tecno Kinyago Sports Complex, built at a cost of about Sh8 million through a partnership between Tecno Mobile and the Nairobi City County Government, was among three upgraded community football facilities unveiled last week.

However, following heavy rains that triggered flash floods across parts of the city, sections of the artificial turf on the ground were swept away, leaving exposed surfaces and damaged infrastructure.

Residents and local leaders expressed shock at the extent of the destruction so soon after the facility’s official handover.

The Kinyago facility was part of the Dream Field Renovation Initiative, a continental programme by Tecno Mobile aimed at upgrading grassroots football infrastructure. Alongside Kinyago, the project included renovations at Huruma Sports Ground and the Mathare Area 4 pitch at Heide Marie Primary School.

The three grounds were officially handed over during a ceremony attended by government officials and community leaders, with work still ongoing at another pitch in Mlango Kubwa and Mathare.

The newly built Kinyago Sports Ground in Kamukunji was swept away by the floods. pic.twitter.com/g18ybcY6GE — Don Teya (@TeyaKev) March 9, 2026

Under the programme, Tecno plans to refurbish 100 community football fields across Africa by 2028 in partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

But the flooding that destroyed parts of the Kinyago complex has sparked debate about whether the facility was properly designed to withstand heavy rains common in Nairobi.

Experts say a properly constructed sports complex, particularly one with artificial turf, must include effective drainage systems, reinforced base layers and water diversion channels.

“When artificial turf is swept away by floods, it usually points to deeper structural issues,” said a local civil engineer familiar with sports facility construction.

“In many cases, it means the drainage design was inadequate, the foundation was weak, the soil was poorly compacted, or the developers failed to consider existing flood patterns in the surrounding area.”

In simple terms, residents said, the water had nowhere to go, and the infrastructure could not withstand the pressure.

The project had initially been celebrated as a major boost for youth sports development in Nairobi’s densely populated neighbourhoods, where football is often the most accessible recreational activity for young people.

Nairobi County officials had praised the renovation as an investment in safe sporting spaces and youth empowerment.

“This initiative goes beyond infrastructure. It is about building environments that encourage discipline, teamwork and positive youth engagement,” said Oscar Igaida, the county’s Chief Officer for Youth, Talent and Sports, during the commissioning ceremony.

Local coaches had also welcomed the transformation, saying it would help reduce injuries and improve training conditions for young players.

“Before the renovation, training was difficult and unsafe. The dusty surface often caused injuries and discouraged consistent practice,” said community coach Antony Ombona.

“Today, the pitch has completely transformed how our players train, compete and believe in themselves.”

The renovations included installation of artificial turf, improved natural grass surfaces, new goalposts, seating areas and additional safety features.

For years, many community fields in Nairobi lacked even basic infrastructure, limiting their use and discouraging youth participation in organised sport.

Tecno Mobile’s Africa public relations manager Victor Alufwani said the Dream Field initiative aims to transform ordinary spaces into professional-standard football pitches where young people can train and develop their talents.

“Football is deeply rooted in African culture. It is more than just a game; it is a platform for opportunity, unity and personal growth,” Alufwani said during the handover event.