AFC Leopards stumble in SPL title race

AFC Leopards players celebrate a goal during a past FKF Premier League match at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi on April 26, 2025. [File, Standard]

AFC Leopards push to challenge record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia for this season’s SportPesa Premier League title hit a major setback yesterday after losing 1-0 to KCB at Kasarani Stadium.

Ingwe headed to the fixture behind a 2-1 victory over Posta Rangers and they needed to win to keep up with leaders Gor Mahia, who sit top with 46 points.

However, after a goalless first half, David Sakwa broke Ingwe’s hearts after scoring in the 65th minute to hand them their third defeat of the season and deal a blow to their title ambitions.

The defeat leaves Ingwe six points behind Gor, who were not in action during the midweek matches.

In fact, Leopards are now tied with Shabana on 40 points, separated only on goal difference following the Glamour Boys’ 1-0 win over Mathare United on Wednesday.

At Ulinzi Sports Complex, Harambee Stars winger Boniface Muchiri scored, but Ulinzi Stars failed to secure maximum points after a 1-1 draw against visiting Kakamega Homeboyz.

The soldiers who are fighting to avoid relegation needed the three points to get themselves out of the danger zone, but one point leaves them still in the battle to avoid being relegated to the National Super League next season.

Muchiri netted in the 33rd minute to hand Ulinzi a narrow 1-0 first-half lead before Pistone Mutamba replied for Homeboyz, who remained fourth after the draw.

Ulinzi have now gone seven matches without a win, losing four and drawing three matches in the poor run. The draw leaves them 15th in the standings with 19 points same as APS Bomet, who lost 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks in Migori.

Ally Salum scored the sole goal for the Sharks, whose recent turnaround now lifts them three points off the relegation zone as they sit 14th with 22 points.

In Mwea, Bidco United, who are also fighting to avoid the drop, rallied late to secure a point in a 2-2 draw against Mara Sugar at Wang’uru Stadium.

Herman Ngala scored a 50th-minute penalty five minutes into the second half to give Bidco a 1-0 lead before the sugar men replied with two quick-fire goals through Daniel Wafula and Kevin Mwavali in the 58th and 60th minutes respectively to lead 2-1.

Samuel Onyango would score three minutes before the 90-minute mark and tie the scores for 2-2 as both teams shared the spoils.

Bidco remained second last with 17 points. Mara Sugar is 12th with 25 points.

In Ngong, bottom-placed Sofapaka lost their sixth consecutive match after going down 2-0 to defending champions Kenya Police at Vapor Grounds.

Yves Koutiama and Abud Omar netted for the law enforcers, who in the process ended their four-match winless streak and moved fifth in the standings with 34 points.

On the other hand, Batoto ba Mungu remained bottom with 14 points after losing their 14th match of the season.