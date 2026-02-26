×
Juventus lick wounds after painful Champions League exit

By AFP | Feb. 26, 2026
Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen fights for the ball with Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie during the UEFA Champions League, knockout round play-off second leg at the Allianz stadium in Turin, on February 25, 2026. [Isabella BONOTTO / AFP]

Juventus were left wondering what might have been after coming close to mounting an incredible comeback against Galatasaray with 10 men before eventually being knocked out of the Champions League, 7-5 on aggregate.

Few gave Juve a chance of reaching the last 16 on Wednesday after a horror show in Istanbul last week left the Italians trailing 5-2 and needing a near-miracle to get through to the next round.

But elimination was especially painful as a superb performance and goals from Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti and Weston McKennie took the tie to extra time in a cacophony of noise.

Victor Osimhen and Baris Yilmaz netted in that additional period to send Juve out, leaving captain Manuel Locatelli admitting: "I feel like crying."

"All I know is that we put our souls into that match, we gave everything we had," said Locatelli.

"We're on the right track with the coach and I think you can see that, even if we've lost in our recent matches."

Juve were applauded off by their supporters after a display which will boost them in their bid to qualify for next season's edition of the Champions League.

The Turin giants are fifth in Serie A, four points behind fourth-placed Roma before their trip to face the capital club on Sunday.

But Juve icon Giorgio Chiellini was hoping for more, especially with one of Liverpool or Tottenham awaiting Galatasaray in the next round.

"We're upset and disappointed after the effort put in and what we showed today," said Chiellini, now a club official.

"What we did today should be a starting point for the remainder of the season."

