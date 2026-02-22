Arteta urges Arsenal to seize destiny in crucial Spurs showdown

Audio By Vocalize

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shakes hands with English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka after a match between Brentford in London on February 12, 2026. [AFP]

Mikel Arteta has challenged spluttering Arsenal to start writing their "own destiny" in today's north London derby at Tottenham after losing control of the Premier League title race.

Arteta's side held a commanding lead in their bid to win a first English title since 2004, but the leaders have allowed second-placed Manchester City to close within five points of top spot.

City, who were due to face Newcastle last night, have a game in hand over Arsenal and will host the Gunners in a crucial clash in April.

If Pep Guardiola's team wins their remaining 12 matches, they will take the title regardless of Arsenal's results in their last 11 games.

It is a painful scenario for Arteta, who presided over Arsenal's blown leads in title races won by City in 2023 and 2024.

The Gunners have finished as runners-up for the last three seasons, and their latest untimely stumble has raised pointed questions about their ability to cope with the pressure of the title race.

But Arteta is adamant his players can handle the tension, as long as they embrace the opportunity to make history.

"What I have seen is a tremendous reaction again. When you lose points with the last kick of the game, in an unpredictable manner, nobody can really understand that. But this is football," he told reporters on Friday.

"Life moves on, there's nothing we can do. It is about what happens next.

"That was a chapter. In chapter 27, we draw against Wolves. In the next one, it is about how we write our own destiny going forward."

Arsenal have squandered the lead in their last two matches, drawing 1-1 with Brentford and 2-2 at bottom-of-the-table Wolves.

Failing to beat Wolves after establishing a two-goal lead was especially painful, with a mix-up between keeper David Raya and defender Gabriel Magalhaes sparking Tom Edozie's stoppage-time equaliser.

"The immediate reaction is tough. It was a shock to the system. We wanted to win and we couldn't, and we have to move on," Arteta said.

"But we have clear instructions. We have to live in the present. The present is beautiful; we are exactly where we want to be in every competition."

Arsenal have won just two of their last seven league games, but troubled Tottenham are in even worse form, with no wins in their previous eight top-flight matches.

Tottenham are just five points above the relegation zone, and interim boss Igor Tudor will be taking charge for the first time following Thomas Frank's sacking.

Arsenal thrashed Tottenham 4-1 in November, but Arteta is wary about facing a team with a new manager.

"I think it has happened seven times already to us this season," he said.

"We will have the capacity to adapt, but the main focus is on what we have to do to win.

"It's the match we have next and the one we cannot wait to play. We have to show up on Sunday."