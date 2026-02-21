Title-hungry Leopards seek to bounce back to winning ways

Audio By Vocalize

Victor Omune of AFC Leopards reacts missing a scoring chance against Posta Rangers at Ulinzi Sports Complex on November 11, 2023. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

AFC Leopards will be under pressure to respond this weekend as the SportPesa Premier League returns with a full round of matches that could shape both the title race and the fight for survival.

Yesterday, Kakamega Homeboyz saw off bottom-rooted Sofapaka 2-0 in an emotional farewell match in honour of their late defender Silas Abung'ana at Bukhungu Stadium.

The victory saw Homeboyz go level on 34 points with third-placed Shabana.

Back to Ingwe, Fred Ambani's boys were held to a 0-0 draw by Bandari in their last outing, dropping two crucial points that allowed archrivals Gor Mahia to open a six-point gap at the top of the table.

Despite having a game in hand, consistency remains Ingwe’s biggest concern. They sit second with 37 points, and the urgency will be clear when they host Posta Rangers at Nyayo Stadium from 4 PM today.

The clash offers a chance to steady their title push and avoid letting K’Ogalo run away with the crown.

The mailmen arrive in poor form but are still dangerous. Rangers are winless in their last eight matches, losing three and drawing five, a run that has left them 12th with 24 points.

However, recent meetings between the two sides suggest Ingwe cannot afford complacency. Posta have beaten Leopards twice in their last three encounters, with the other match ending 2-2 in the first leg last October.

The last Ingwe win over Posta dates back to April 2024, when Kennedy Owino scored in a narrow 1-0 victory.

Beyond the Ingwe showdown, several matches carry strong implications for both the title and continental race. Joint third-placed Shabana, on 34 points, host Tusker at Gusii Stadium in a fixture that could tighten the battle for the top three positions.

Murang’a Seal, fifth with 33 points, faces Bandari as they look to stay in the hunt for a strong finish.

At the summit, leaders Gor Mahia will headline tomorrow’s fixtures with a tough clash against KCB at Nyayo Stadium. K’Ogalo have 43 points from 20 matches and know that another win could further widen their advantage.

KCB, currently seventh with 29 points, is unpredictable and capable of upsetting the leaders, making the tie one of the most anticipated of the weekend.

The race for the golden glove is also adding spice to the fixtures, with AFC Leopards goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi leading the clean-sheet charts with 10 shutouts and keen to extend that record against Posta.

Close behind him are Job Ochieng and Shabana’s Stephen Otieno with nine clean sheets each, meaning the weekend could bring major shifts in the standings. Gor Mahia’s Byrne Omondi, Tusker’s Allan Ngeleka, and Mathare United’s Kevin Ouru are also in contention with eight clean sheets apiece.

At the other end of the table, the relegation battle is tightening.

Kariobangi Sharks, Bidco United, and Sofapaka occupy the bottom three spots and are all desperate for points.

Sharks face Mathare United in a crucial Saturday tie, while Bidco United travel to Nairobi United knowing anything less than a win could deepen their troubles. Sofapaka, currently bottom with 14 points, will be watching results closely as the survival fight intensifies.

Other key survival clashes tomorrow will include the Kenya Police hosting APS Bomet and Mara Sugar facing Ulinzi Stars.