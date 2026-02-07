Kenya U20 coach Juma issues rallying call as Tanzania lie in wait

Rising Starlets coach Jackline Juma during a training session at Kasarani Annex. [FKF Media]

Rising Starlets will today (3 pm) face off with Tanzania’s Tanzanite Queens in a 2026 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier match at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Stakes will be high as the two sides clash in the first of the two-legged East Africa derby that will see the aggregate winner advance to the fourth and final round of qualification.

In the final round, Kenya or Tanzania will play the winner of the Cameroon and Botswana encounter in May for a ticket to the global showpiece set for September 5 to 27 in Poland.

Starlets must capitalise on home advantage to enhance their chances ahead of the return match set for next Saturday at Azam Sports Complex in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Head coach Jackline Juma said that her charges are in high spirits and are looking forward to victory.

“The mood in camp is great, the girls are psyched, they are ready, they have trained well, and I think we are looking for a positive result,” Juma said.

She added that a victory at home will cushion them since playing away is tricky and their opponents do not let them have their way, but instead utilise their home advantage.

“If we win our first match, I think it will be a plus for us because we don’t know what might happen when we play away. Of course, we have a home advantage, which we are going to use well. We are going for maximum points to make it easier in the second leg," Juma said.

She noted that her squad is a mix of players who have played for the Under-17 at the World Cup, though that may count for little due to the level of competition, as well as students and those who play in the league.

“This is a different stage because you can’t compare Under-17 and Under-20, but they are giving the competition that is needed, and they have really stepped up so well. It’s a blend of the Under-17, school players, and others from the league, and so I think we have a good team that is ready to compete,” she said.

Starlets played friendly matches against boys’ teams, a move Juma said helped her to gauge her squad’s readiness to face Tanzania.

“We actually played three friendly matches against boys; I think they were good sides to give us the competition we needed, given that we were working a lot on match fitness in the first two weeks," she said.

Juma will have to get it right with her line-up to contain Tanzania, which routed Angola 7-0 on aggregate in the second round. A solid defence will be key since her equal, Bakari Shime, is expected to field a strong side with his lead striker, Winfrida Gerald, leading the goal hunt.

She is likely to start Lorine Ilavonga, Patience Asiko, Elizabeth Ochaka, and Diana Anyango, who have been impressive in defence, with either Christine Adhiambo, who was in goal against Ethiopia, or Velma Abwire in goal. Fasila Odhiambo will lead in the midfield, while Elizabeth Mideva and Valerie Nekesa are expected to start in the offense.