Giants, underdogs begin FKF Cup hunt

Kakamega Homeboyz's Oliver Machaka and Gor Mahia's Ben Stanley Omondi during the SportPesa Premier League at Moi International Sports Center on Dec 17, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The 2026 FKF Cup begins this weekend, marking the start of Kenya’s oldest domestic knockout competition and a fresh chase for glory, improved prize money, and a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

A total of 32 matches in the Round of 64 will be played this weekend as top clubs and small community teams step onto the same stage with one dream.

The rewards are big. The winner will pocket Sh3 million and earn a ticket to represent Kenya in continental football.

The runners-up and other top finishers will also receive cash prizes. Individual players will not be left out, as awards will go to the top scorer, best goalkeeper, best defender, best midfielder, most promising young player, and the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Today’s matches will set the pace, starting in Kisumu, where Amani Youth host Kakamega Homeboyz at Mamboleo Stadium in an early kickoff tie. Homeboyz carry top-flight experience, but cup games are known for surprises, and Amani Youth will be eager to impress in front of home fans.

At the same grounds, Gor Mahia will face Dero FC. Gor Mahia, record league champions and last season’s cup runners-up, are still chasing their ninth domestic cup title.

However, memories are still fresh of last season when they were stunned by Nairobi United. Dero FC will see this as a golden chance to shock one of the country’s biggest clubs.

In Nairobi, Kahawa Pride face Murang’a Seal in another match where a smaller side hopes to make a name.

Kariobangi Sharks are away in Mombasa against Pwani Oil, a difficult coastal trip that could test them. National Super League sides are also in action, with Kibera Black Stars playing FC Dynamo in Kitui, while 3K FC travels to face Limuru.

Other matches include Kamel Park Rangers v Ulinzi Stars in Kisii, RWAFa v Zetech University in Kwale, Naivasha SYFA vs Mfalme, Chemogoch v Posta Rangers in Nakuru, Zoo v Bondeni in Kericho, Denmak v Magadi Allstars in Ukunda, and Embakasi United v Kenya Police in Nairobi.

Tomorrow, AFC Leopards, the record cup holders with ten titles, travel to face BD Bread in Nairobi.

Leopards are determined to end a nine-year wait for this trophy and will want a strong start. KCB are away to Compel in Bungoma, while Tusker face Mwea United at Wang’uru Stadium.

Bidco United meet Naivasha Police, and Shabana take on Commons in Eldoret in a match expected to draw strong local support. MOFA, another National Super League side, plays Muhoroni Youth. Bandari face Githurai Allstars, and Mara Sugar meet Wisdom Soccer in Kitale.

Many more matches will be played across the country, giving smaller teams a rare chance to test themselves against well-known names.