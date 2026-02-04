Nairobi United sign former highly-rated Kenya U-20 midfielder Kevin Wang'aya

​Nairobi United sign midfielder Kevin Wangaya [Naibois]

Nairobi United have announced the signing of Kevin Wang’aya, a highly-rated midfielder and former Kenya National U-20 international, as they bolster their midfield engine room. The arrival adds technical quality and creative flair as the club eyes a successful push this season.

Wang’aya has been lauded for his vision and composure during his time with the national youth setups and his previous club stints.

He becomes a key piece in Nairobi United’s plan to blend young, hungry talent with established technical ability, signaling the club’s ambition for silverware this campaign.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Nairobi United family. He is a player we have tracked for some time; his ability to control the tempo of the game and his experience at the international youth level bring a new dimension to our squad.

This signing underlines our commitment to blending young, hungry talent with proven technical ability,” said the club’s management.

At the unveiling, Wang’aya expressed his excitement for the new challenge: “Nairobi United has a very clear project and a winning mentality that aligns with my personal goals. I am ready to give my best for the badge and help the team achieve its objectives and for the fans.”

Wang’aya has already linked up with the first team and will be available for selection once the standard league registration formalities are completed.