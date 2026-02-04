×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nairobi United sign former highly-rated Kenya U-20 midfielder Kevin Wang'aya

By Robert Abong'o | Feb. 4, 2026
​Nairobi United sign midfielder Kevin Wangaya [Naibois]

Nairobi United have announced the signing of Kevin Wang’aya, a highly-rated midfielder and former Kenya National U-20 international, as they bolster their midfield engine room. The arrival adds technical quality and creative flair as the club eyes a successful push this season.

Wang’aya has been lauded for his vision and composure during his time with the national youth setups and his previous club stints.

He becomes a key piece in Nairobi United’s plan to blend young, hungry talent with established technical ability, signaling the club’s ambition for silverware this campaign.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Nairobi United family. He is a player we have tracked for some time; his ability to control the tempo of the game and his experience at the international youth level bring a new dimension to our squad.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

This signing underlines our commitment to blending young, hungry talent with proven technical ability,” said the club’s management.

At the unveiling, Wang’aya expressed his excitement for the new challenge: “Nairobi United has a very clear project and a winning mentality that aligns with my personal goals. I am ready to give my best for the badge and help the team achieve its objectives and for the fans.”

Wang’aya has already linked up with the first team and will be available for selection once the standard league registration formalities are completed.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi United Kevin Wang’aya
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Politics is taking the shine off noble Nyota empowerment fund
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
Junior Starlets players dominate Kenya U20 team
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
By Esther Nyambura 3 hrs ago
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved