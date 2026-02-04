×
The Standard

Pastor Mackenzi did not buy the Shakahola land, witness tells the court

By Kelvin Karani | Feb. 4, 2026
Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzi in handcuffs (left) walking alongside another accused person. [Kelvin Karani, standard]

Controversial pastor Paul Mackenzi did not buy the land in the Shakahola Forest as earlier alleged, a 75-year-old witness, Charo Katana, has told a Mombasa High Court.

According to Katana, Mackenzi paid Sh100,000 goodwill, popularly known as 'Kanjama' in the Mijikenda community, to occupy the land.

Katana said that he received Sh1,500 of the Sh100,000 paid to his brother, Salim Mwaro.  He refuted claims that Makenzi bought the land that the state says turned into the killing fields.

Mzee Katana told Justice Diana Mochache that he was invited for a meeting between his brother and Makenzi over the land and negotiations for the ‘Kanjama’, and after they reached an agreement, Makenzi gave Mwaro Sh100,000.

Later, his brother only gave him Sh1,500, sending the high court into shock and laughter.

He was testifying in a matter where Mackenzi and 19 others are facing 191 counts of murder.

Another witness, Chakama location chief Raymond Msinda, told the high court that he was informed of some visitors being seen at Shakahola.

The Chief told the high court that during his first meeting to welcome his Assistant County Commissioner, one of the residents confirmed the presence of some unknown people seen fetching water around.

“Peterson Hiha stood during the meeting and claimed that there were visitors fetching water at River Galana, but stayed in the forest and were under Pastor Mackenzi. I personally had never seen Mackenzi. My ACC, as the chairperson of the meeting, ordered me to do a follow-up and know the intentions of the said visitors,” the chief told Justice Mochache.

The chief told the high court that during a meeting with Mackenzi, the preacher claimed that he had closed his Furunzi church in Malindi due to some issues that had led to his licences being cancelled.

He also told the high court that Mackenzi claimed that his followers had followed him to Shakahola following the closure of the church and had decided to change their lives through farming.

“Mackenzi denied that his church had been closed due to his teachings that people should stop going or taking their children to school or going to seek medication in a hospital when sick, and said that he was under investigation and was waiting for a verdict,” the chief told the High Court.

The matter will be mentioned on Friday for a ruling on whether Enos Amanya, alias Alleluya, should testify against Mackenzi and other accused persons, after he entered into a pre-bargain agreement with the prosecution and pleaded guilty to 191 counts of murder.

.

.

.

The Standard
