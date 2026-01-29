Afcon champions Senegal slapped with Sh77 million fine after chaotic scenes

Pape Thiaw of Senegal gestures during the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal at Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat, Morocco on January 18, 2026. [AFP]

CAF has fined Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal and runners-up Morocco after chaotic scenes during the 2025 Afcon final that ended in crowd trouble, player protests and disciplinary breaches.

Senegal lifted the title after edging Morocco 1-0 in a tense final that was overshadowed by incidents on the sidelines and on the pitch.

The match saw Senegal players briefly walk off in protest after a controversial referee decision over a penalty call, while Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed a daring Panenka penalty attempt in a key moment of the game.

In the end, Sadio Mane led his teammates back onto the pitch, and the Teranga Lions held on to secure the trophy, with Mane celebrating his second Afcon title.

Sadio Mane of Senegal celebrate during the AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal at Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah, Rabat, Morocco on January 19, 2026. [AFP]

However, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board ruled that actions by both teams, their officials and supporters went against the rules of fair play and respect.

Senegal’s head coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, received one of the heaviest punishments. He has been suspended for five official CAF matches for unsporting conduct and for bringing the game into disrepute. He was also fined USD 100,000.

Two Senegal players, Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr, were each handed two-match bans for their behaviour towards the referee.

The Senegal football federation (FSF) was also hit with major fines. CAF fined FSF USD 300,000 for the improper conduct of its supporters and another USD 300,000 for the unsporting conduct of players and technical staff. In addition, FSF must pay USD 15,000 because five Senegal players received cautions during the match.

Morocco was also punished heavily. Star defender Achraf Hakimi has been suspended for two official CAF matches, although one of those matches is suspended for a year, meaning he will only serve it if he commits another offence in that period. Midfielder Ismaël Saibari was banned for three CAF matches and fined USD 100,000 for unsporting behaviour.

CAF also fined the Moroccan federation (FRMF) USD 200,000 for the inappropriate behaviour of the stadium ball boys during the final.

Another USD 100,000 fine was issued after Moroccan players and technical staff entered the VAR review area and interfered with the referee’s work. FRMF was further fined USD 15,000 after supporters were found to have used lasers in the stadium.

Morocco had lodged a protest, claiming Senegal broke certain Afcon regulations. But the CAF Disciplinary Board rejected that protest, allowing Senegal’s victory to stand without any change to the result.