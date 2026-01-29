CAF team set to inspect stadiums in Kenya ahead of next year's Afcon

[Courtesy]

Kenya has taken another important step in preparation for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after the government announced plans to invite a high-level Confederation of African Football (CAF) delegation to inspect key stadiums earmarked for the tournament.

The government has confirmed that a CAF inspection team is expected in Kenya next month to assess the progress of stadium construction and rehabilitation ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania under the Pamoja partnership.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, said the move is aimed at ensuring that all facilities meet CAF and Fifa standards well in advance of the tournament. He noted that the government is satisfied with the progress made so far, especially at the 60,000-seater Talanta City Stadium which will be renamed Raila Odinga International Stadium and the ongoing rehabilitation works at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and Nyayo National Stadium.

Mvurya was speaking on Tuesday during an inspection tour of the Raila Odinga International Stadium, where he revealed that construction work at the facility has reached 85 per cent completion.

He was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Soipan Tuya, and several senior government officials.

“We have decided to invite CAF in advance to review the progress with us and offer any further suggestions while the contractor is still on site,” Mvurya said. “This will allow us to incorporate their recommendations early and ensure that everything is done to the required standards.”

Mvurya expressed confidence that Kenya, together with its East African partners, will successfully host a world-class tournament. He said the government has invested heavily in modern sports infrastructure to leave a lasting legacy beyond Afcon 2027.

According to Mvurya, work is progressing steadily, with contractors working day and night to complete key sections of the stadium. External works and training facilities are expected to be finalised by the end of February, after which auxiliary works will follow smoothly.

“We are impressed by the steady progress. The project is now at 85 per cent completion, and the pace gives us confidence that timelines will be met,” he added.

Mvurya said that seven other critical sports infrastructure projects linked to Afcon 2027 are at advanced stages of construction. He emphasised that a whole-of-government approach has been adopted to ensure Kenya is fully prepared as engagements with CAF intensify in the coming months.

Tuya echoed Mvurya's remarks, expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of the works. She assured Kenyans that the government is fully committed to safeguarding the country’s Afcon hosting rights by delivering all required facilities on time.

“The progress we are seeing is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to delivering legacy projects within the agreed timelines,” Tuya said. “We are determined to ensure that all stadiums and supporting infrastructure are completed to the highest standards.”

Tuya also confirmed that the process of formally adopting the name Raila Odinga International Stadium, previously known as Talanta Sports Complex, is currently underway.

The inspection tour was also attended by Principal Secretaries Elijah Mwangi (Sports) and Patrick Mariru (Defence), Sports Kenya Director General Timothy Kilimo, Sports Kenya Board Chairperson Mark Lomunokol, and other government representatives.

The upcoming CAF inspection will be a key milestone for Kenya as it seeks to prove its readiness to host Africa’s biggest football tournament. A positive assessment from CAF is expected to boost confidence and keep preparations on track as the countdown to Afcon 2027 continues.

With construction work progressing well and government commitment firmly in place, Kenya appears determined to deliver a memorable and world-class Afcon experience for players, fans and the entire continent.