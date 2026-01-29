Boost to Kibera children as Australian education partners launch community library

Students enjoying a reading session in the newly opened Kibera community library [Bernard Orwongo,Standard]

Children in Kibera have received a significant boost to their learning prospects with the launch of a new community library at Ayany Primary School, backed by a consortium of Australian education institutions and partners.

The initiative, led by StudyPerth in collaboration with Murdoch University, Murdoch College, The University of Western Australia (UWA), UWA College, Campus Perth, and Allianz, aims to improve access to books, digital learning resources, and safe study spaces for learners in one of Africa’s largest informal settlements.

Speaking at the launch, Murdoch University Regional Manager for Africa Conor Murphy said the project reflected a long-standing belief in education as a catalyst for opportunity.

“This initiative reflects Murdoch University’s founding belief that education should be available to anyone with the ability and the aspiration. We are proud to support children in Kibera with practical tools to learn and thrive, in partnership with our Western Australian and Kenyan colleagues,” Murphy said.

Murphy explained that the library was designed to be more than a physical facility but also serve as a pathway to opportunities for the local children to secure their future.

“Kibera’s resilience and potential inspire us. This is not just a library; it is a pathway to opportunity. A child who finds a book today may find a future tomorrow,” he said.

Kibera is home to an estimated one million people and faces persistent challenges linked to poverty and limited educational infrastructure.

Project partners say the new library offers a much-needed reprieve for children who often lack quiet spaces and learning materials outside the classroom.

The library will provide curriculum-aligned reading materials, with a focus on upper primary and junior secondary students, while also supporting teachers through literacy programs and study-support activities designed to strengthen foundational learning outcomes.

The launch coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kenya and Australia, a milestone being marked in Nairobi and Canberra, and increasingly reflected in growing cooperation in education, innovation, and people-to-people links.

UWA also highlighted the dignity and long-term impact of investing in community learning spaces.

“UWA is delighted to stand with Kenyan communities and our WA partners to support children’s access to books and learning spaces,” said Mary Richardson, UWA’s International Relationships Manager for Africa and the Middle East.

“This project is about dignity and opportunity, giving young people the tools to succeed at school and to imagine bigger futures,” she added.

As Kenya and Australia mark six decades of diplomatic relations, partners behind the project say the library symbolises a shared investment in education as a driver of social mobility and stronger bilateral ties.