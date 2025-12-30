Green Commandos prove too good for their rivals in Oguso Cup

Green Commandos FC and Madioli FC players in action during the final of the 2025 Chris Oguso Tournament at Mahanga Sports Ground, Vihiga County on December 28, 2025. [Courtesy, Standard]

Alvin Inyangu produced a man of the match performance as Green Commandos FC defied the odds to overcome favourites Madioli FC 1-0 to lift the 15th edition of Chris Oguso Tournament at a fully-packed Mahanga Sports Ground, Vihiga County on Sunday.

The instrumental midfielder’s superb first half finish is all that Green Commandos needed to clinch the title on their debut, while Inyangu was named the Most Valuable Player.

In the women’s category, it was Young Ladies who walked home with the trophy after seeing off Nice Ladies 2-1 in the final graced by Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli as the chief guest. This was the second final defeat in a row for Nice after losing by an identical scoreline to Golden Stars FC last year.

Willy Gloria and Mary Mumbua, who was player of the tournament (women), scored a goal each for Young Ladies with Yvonne Atieno netting the consolation goal for the losing finalists.

The competition which has established itself as one of the best offseason competitions in the country has produced a number of top players including Kenya Police duo of David Simiyu and Job Ochieng, Lesley Otieno (Nairobi United), Enock Masinza (Kakamega Homeboyz), Jane Hato (USA), Norah Ann and Diana Tembesi (Kenya Police Bullets) among others.

The annual tournament is organised by Chris Oguso who is also Premier League champions Kenya Police and Kenya Police Bullets Secretary General.

And to continue with their scouting process, Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula, Gor Mahia vice chairperson Sally Bolo, Bidco United CEO Geoffrey Misango, Mathare United CEO Jacton Obure all attended the tournament alongside FKF Vihiga County chairman Michael Senelwa and Kenyan legend Josphat Murilla.

While Green Commandos pocketed Sh400,000 in prize money, Young Ladies received Sh300,000 with Madioli and Nice getting Sh125,000 each.

Gunners beat Green Stars 1-0 in the men’s third-place play-off as Jungle Ladies defeated Wazoefu 2-0 in the women contest.

Green Commandos coach Martin Kedogo couldn’t hide is joy after claiming the title on their first attempt.

“I am more than excited. For sure, this victory is a fruit of our hard work in training and determination. I would like to commend my boys for sticking to the game plan that has helped us to win today. The tournament organisers have done a good job in the nurturing of grassroots football talents,” said Kedogo.

But for MVP women’s category, 15-year-old Mary Mumbua, her dream remains to play for national team Harambee Starlets.

“The game was intensive and we saw discipline from both teams. We had a plan and executed well it perfectly. Personally, I would like to play at the highest level of football. That is my goal and I know I will have to work hard to get there. My dream is to play for Harambee Starlets,” said the form three student at Nyakach Girls.

Deputy Inspector of Police Gilbert Masengeli congratulated the winning teams and urged the players to make good use of their talents and prosper.

“There is currently a lot of talent in the grassroots and I have enjoyed every bit that was displayed on this ground. We have had CEOs and chairman of Premier League clubs who came to tap in the talent from these young boys and girls so that they can do well out there. I would like to urge these players to make good use of their talents to make a living because we have seen what talents can do to households and communities in general,” Masengeli said.

While revealing that there will be massive infrastructure development in Vihiga County where the championship has been domiciled since 2011, Oguso thanked Betika for their continued support.

“I want to congratulate fans for turning out in large numbers and supporting the grassroots talent and also maintaining peace because football brings people together,” said Oguso.

“Compared to last year, there has been immense improvement. I thank our sponsors Betika for standing with us throughout. The standards have gone higher, but the question is now how to counter this next year.”