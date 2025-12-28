Osimhen inspires Nigeria into AFCON knockouts after dramatic win over Tunisia

Nigeria's forward Victor Osimhen (R) celebrates his goal with Bright Osayi-Samuel during the Africa Cup of Nations Group C match vs Tunisia at Fez Stadium in Morocco on December 27, 2025. [Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP]

Victor Osimhen produced a commanding display as Nigeria became the second team to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage following a tense 3-2 victory over Tunisia in Fes on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

The Super Eagles appeared to be cruising after racing into a three-goal lead through Osimhen, captain Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman in a dominant Group C encounter. However, a late Tunisian fightback ensured a nervy finish as Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi struck to put pressure on Nigeria deep into stoppage time.

Tunisia came agonisingly close to forcing an equaliser during seven minutes of added time, but captain Ferjani Sassi’s header drifted just wide before substitute Ismael Gharbi fired narrowly off target, allowing Nigeria to hold on.

The victory takes Nigeria to six points at the top of Group C, with Tunisia on three and Tanzania and Uganda on one apiece ahead of the final round of group matches on Tuesday.