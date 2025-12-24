Mahrez eyes strong AFCON showing from Algeria

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez participates in a training session of the Algerian national football team in preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, in Algiers, Algeria, on December 17, 2025. [Billel Bensalem / AFP]

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez is confident his side can make up for poor showings at the last two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations as the 2019 champions prepare to begin their campaign in Morocco on Wednesday.

The Desert Foxes won their second AFCON title the last time it was played in North Africa, six years ago in Egypt.

However, their title defence three years later in Cameroon ended in first-round elimination with just a single point, and they also failed to win a match in going out in the group stage in Ivory Coast in 2024.

"There is no doubt that we were not good at the last two AFCONs but that is in the past now. All that is behind us," Mahrez said Tuesday in Rabat, where Algeria play Sudan on Wednesday.

"Now we have the opportunity of a lifetime, the chance to make up for what has happened and do better. Tomorrow it is time for this generation."

Algeria will be aiming to live up to their billing as the fourth-best side in Africa according to the FIFA rankings.

A strong showing in Morocco will also set them up for the World Cup in North America in six months, after Algeria qualified for the first time since 2014.

Former Manchester City winger Mahrez, now playing for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, turns 35 in February and so these tournaments may mark his swanswong at international level.

But he is excited about Algeria's new generation, including VfL Wolfsburg forward Mohamed Amoura and the goalkeeper Luca Zidane.

Son of France legend Zinedine, Luca Zidane was born in Marseille and plays for Granada in the Spanish second division.

He made his Algeria debut in October and it is hoped he can be the solution to what has been a problem position for coach Vladimir Petkovic.

"Luca has integrated well into the squad and is trying to give everything for the team," said Mahrez, who was born in France to an Algerian father and a Moroccan mother.

"I know his name is a big weight to carry but he is not letting that get to him."

After Wednesday's game Algeria will also play Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea in a tricky Group E, and their path in the knockout phase could be complicated too.

Winning the section would mean a last-16 tie against the runners-up in Group D which includes Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Meanwhile, finishing second would mean a clash with the winners of Group F, which includes reigning champions Ivory Coast and Cameroon.