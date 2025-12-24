×
The Standard

AFC Leopards fry Bidco Utd to go joint top

By Washington Onyango | Dec. 24, 2025
AFC Leopards SC players celebrate Christopher Koloti's (Right)  goal against Bidco United FC during their FKF Premier League match at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi on April 26, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

AFC Leopards moved joint top of the Sportpesa Premier League table after a hard-fought 1–0 win over Bidco United yesterday at the Kasarani Stadium.

The narrow victory capped the final league match before the Christmas and New Year break and gave Ingwe a strong end to the year.

Leopards came into the match full of confidence and kept faith with the same starting team for the fourth game in a row.

Ingwe has been in good form, having beaten Gor Mahia in the first leg of the Mashemeji Derby, drawn with Kenya Police, and edged Ulinzi Stars in recent matches. Their consistency showed again against a Bidco side that has often troubled them in past meetings.

Ingwe began the match on the front foot and almost took an early lead in the third minute when captain Victor Omune tried an overhead kick, but his effort flew wide.

After that bright start, the game slowed down as both teams fought for control in midfield with caution in the air.

While clear chances were few, Leopards were focused on climbing to the top of the table, while Bidco looked to end their poor run of results.

It was Ingwe, however, who hit the front in the 28th minute through Samuel Semo.

The defender met Julius Masaba’s well-timed pass into the box, beating goalkeeper Issa Emuria and sending the Leopards fans into celebration.

The strike, Semo’s first league goal for the club, proved to be the difference as the team led 1-0 at the break.

In the final half, Bidco responded strongly by increasing the pressure, but Leopards’ defence stood unshaken, repelling every attempt from the refineries.

Ten minutes into the second half, Francis Kamau whipped in a dangerous cross that found Abuko unmarked. However, goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi made a quick and sharp save to deny his former team a goal.

Leopards were forced to sit deep and defend for long periods, but they stayed organised and calm while their defenders blocked shots and cleared danger to protect the slim lead.

At the final whistle, Leopards celebrated a vital win that lifted them to joint top of the table with 24 points same as Gor Mahia and Tusker.

Gor are top due to goal difference, followed by Ingwe and Tusker.

However, the table might change by the end of the week when FKF gives their final verdict on their investigation following Gor’s abandoned 1-1 draw match against Nairobi United on Sunday due to crowd trouble.

