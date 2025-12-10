×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Lionel Messi wins second consecutive MLS MVP award

By AFP | Dec. 10, 2025
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF poses for a photo with the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP trophy at Chase Stadium on December 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.[Megan Briggs/Getty Images via AFP]

Lionel Messi won his second consecutive Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player award yesterday after propelling Inter Miami to the MLS title and leading the league in goals.

Messi became the first player to win back-to-back MLS MVP awards and only the second player in the league to capture two MVP awards after Preki in 1997 and 2003.

"I'm happy to receive this award and be the first in the history of this league to win it in two consecutive years," Messi said. "I'm very thankful."

The 38-year-old forward, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup crown, scored 29 goals in the regular season -- the fourth-most in any MLS campaign -- and set up 19 others to claim the MLS Golden Boot.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"I'm thankful for this recognition," Messi said. "It's always nice to receive individual awards but I want to share it with my teammates. I was also fortunate to win the MLS Golden Boot thanks to the help of my teammates."

Messi, who signed a three-year contract extension with Miami in October, also became only the second player to lead the league in regular-season goals and assists, joining Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco in 2015.

Messi also netted six goals and created nine others in this year's MLS playoffs, which concluded last weekend with Inter Miami beating Vancouver 3-1 for its first MLS Cup title, Messi delivering two key assists in the triumph to claim MLS Cup MVP honours.

It's the latest award in a trophy haul for the South American maestro that includes a record eight Ballon d'Or titles, three FIFA Men's Best Player awards and two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls.

Messi was a runaway season MVP award winner with 70.43 per cent of total voting compared to 11.15 per cent for runner-up Anders Dreyer of San Diego FC. Messi took 83.05 per cent of media votes, 73.08 per cent of club votes and 55.17 per cent of player votes.

He became the first MLS player with 10 multi-goal games in a season, breaking the old mark of eight shared by Stern John in 1998, Mamadou Diallo in 2000 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2019.

In 2024, Messi won the MLS MVP award with 20 goals and 16 assists over 19 matches.

Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 and helped the Herons hoist the Leagues Cup, a tournament for MLS and Mexican League clubs, that year and take the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a league-best 74 points in the regular season.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lionel Messi Major League Soccer Messi Most Valuable Player
.

Latest Stories

Kenya joins push for continental shipping line
Kenya joins push for continental shipping line
Shipping & Logistics
By Benard Sanga
4 hrs ago
The hidden health toll on East Africa's key logistics artery
Shipping & Logistics
By Macharia Kamau
4 hrs ago
KPA shifts focus to WBLA quarter-finals
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

KJSEA test results mark new era as 1.1m learners start senior pathways
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
KJSEA test results mark new era as 1.1m learners start senior pathways
Gachagua says IEBC is weak, Ruto fears him
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Gachagua says IEBC is weak, Ruto fears him
Mbadi: Why we sold Safaricom shares to Vodacom, not the public
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Mbadi: Why we sold Safaricom shares to Vodacom, not the public
High cost of deployment: Deaths, delays and legal battles mar Haiti mission
By Francis Ontomwa 4 hrs ago
High cost of deployment: Deaths, delays and legal battles mar Haiti mission
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved