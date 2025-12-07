Mashemeji Derby: Gor Mahia seek to regain lead

Referee Dickens Mimisa separates AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia players during the Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo Stadium on March 30, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor says his team is calm, focused, and fully prepared ahead of today’s 98th Mashemeji Derby at Nyayo Stadium.

With Gor leading the SportPesa Premier League on 19 points, level with Kakamega Homeboyz but ahead on goal difference, the match offers K’Ogalo a big chance to tighten their grip at the summit while also chasing derby bragging rights.

Akonnor, who has overseen a steady start to the season, believes the clash against AFC Leopards will be decided by focus and discipline rather than emotion.

“It depends on how we approach the game tactically,” the Ghanaian tactician said.

“Yes, they have their weaknesses and strengths, same as us. We have to work on utilising their weaknesses and our strengths to our advantage.”

He added that the players understand the magnitude of the derby and have put in the work required to deliver a strong performance.

“We have prepared well. This match goes beyond a match, it’s a derby, and we must do our best and ensure we give our fans the deserved victory,” Akonnor said.

“We know Leopards are physical with their style of play, but we know how to tackle that. The most important thing is to win the game.”

The Gor Mahia squad has shown maturity and balance in recent outings, and Akonnor believes the group has grown confident enough to handle the pressure that comes with the country’s most emotional fixture.

With Kakamega Homeboyz not in action this weekend, Gor have the added motivation of opening a clear gap at the top if they collect maximum points.

Gor midfield anchor Enock Morisson shares his coach’s belief.

The Ghanaian international said the atmosphere in camp has been relaxed and positive throughout the week, with players eager but not overwhelmed by the challenge ahead.

“We have no pressure ahead of the game,” Morisson said.

“Normally, you would notice players tense, but here we are having fun, laughing, and enjoying ourselves.”

Morisson featured in last season’s derby and understands both the expectations and the intensity that come with the fixture.

However, he insists that Gor’s experience and tactical discipline will be key in the game.

“Last season I was here, and I know how it feels to play in the Mashemeji Derby. The players are not tensed, we know what to do,” he said.

“The match will be won tactically, with the experience we have in the squad. We need to control the game in the midfield and dictate action, and we will win the game.”

Meanwhile, relegation-fighting APS Bomet will welcome Bandari at Green Stadium in Kericho as they seek to get out of the danger zone for the first time since the 2025-2026 season began.