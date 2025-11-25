×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Greenwood 'paid dearly' for sex assault allegations, says De Zerbi

By AFP | Nov. 25, 2025
Olympique de Marseille's English forward Mason Greenwood addresses media during a past press conference at the Commanderie Robert-Louis-Dreyfus training center in Marseille, southern France, on July 19, 2024. [AFP]

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi says Mason Greenwood "paid dearly" after being accused of sexual assault, as the forward prepares to face English opposition for the first time since the allegations this week.

OM host Newcastle in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Greenwood expected to start.

He was suspended by former club Manchester United in January 2022 following allegations of attempted rape and sexual assault but prosecutors dropped charges in February 2023.

Greenwood controversially signed for Marseille in July 2024 after a season on loan from United at Spanish club Getafe.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"I don't get involved in private matters. I just know that Mason is a good lad," De Zerbi told reporters on Monday.

"He paid dearly for what happened, and he's found the environment he needed here...

"I regret what happened in his life because I know someone different from what's being described, especially in England."

Greenwood has scored 33 goals for Marseille, including 11 already this season.

"Greenwood is progressing," said De Zerbi.

"It's up to us to support him, but above all, it's up to him to want to make that effort.

"Don't tell him too much, don't write it down too much, but I really think he's becoming a complete player."

Greenwood, who won one cap for England aged 19, plays alongside compatriots Angel Gomes and CJ Egan-Riley in southern France.

England manager Thomas Tuchel said in September that Greenwood was not in his plans.

Gomes, who also played with Greenwood at Man United, insisted he does not know if the 24-year-old was hoping for an international recall ahead of next year's World Cup.

"I've not spoken with Mason in terms of what he wants to do," said Gomes who has played four times for England but not for over a year.

"We speak about (video game) Call of Duty, we speak about (video game) FIFA, we speak about football, but I don't speak about his goals and what he wants to do -- our relationship isn't like this...

"When he's on the pitch, he enjoys himself and when it's like that as a team-mate, it's easier. But also as a friend, it's nice and happy to see."

Marseille have just three points from their opening four Champions League matches, with Greenwood scoring only once, and sit outside the qualification places for the knock-out phase.

Newcastle are sixth in the table after following an opening loss to Barcelona with three straight wins.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Marseille Roberto De Zerbi Newcastle
.

Latest Stories

DRC trio sues Australian firm over Sh2b gold row
DRC trio sues Australian firm over Sh2b gold row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
CoB flags low budget absorption amid slow e-procurement rollout
National
By Irene Githinji
2 hrs ago
Bare-knuckle fights as Ruto allies, opposition vie for polls prize
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
2 hrs ago
Push to strip IEBC powers to re-tally presidential vote gains momentum
National
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Godfathers hold their breath as mini polls gamble comes to a head
By Harold Odhiambo 2 hrs ago
Godfathers hold their breath as mini polls gamble comes to a head
Bare-knuckle fights as Ruto allies, opposition vie for polls prize
By Edwin Nyarangi 2 hrs ago
Bare-knuckle fights as Ruto allies, opposition vie for polls prize
Push to strip IEBC powers to re-tally presidential vote gains momentum
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Push to strip IEBC powers to re-tally presidential vote gains momentum
Scrap National Tallying Centre to restore trust, Muturi urges court
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Scrap National Tallying Centre to restore trust, Muturi urges court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved