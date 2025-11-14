Harambee Stars suffer 1-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea

Harambee Stars in training i Turkey [FKF Media]

Harambee Stars put up an improved and spirited performance but still fell 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea in an international friendly played at the Emirgan Sport Centre in Turkey on Friday.

A first-half penalty from Jose Miranda made the difference in a match where Kenya created several good chances but could not find the finishing touch.

The goal came at the stroke of halftime after Rooney Onyango fouled Miranda inside the box, and the forward calmly sent goalkeeper Marvin Omondi the wrong way.

Before the setback, Kenya had started brightly. In the third minute, Sylvester Owino rose high to meet a Duke Abuya cross, but his header was easily collected by Nestro Senra.

Minutes later, Ryan Ogam came close with a left-footed attempt from a Marvin Omondi delivery that landed just wide.

Equatorial Guinea replied through Miranda, who forced Michael Kibwage into a timely block after connecting with Pablo Ganet’s cutback.

The striker then missed a clear chance in the 21st minute, sliding the ball narrowly wide after beating Onyango.

Kenya kept pushing through Jonah Ayunga, Kevin Otiende, and Boniface Muchiri, but none could break the deadlock.

After the break, Harambee Stars showed more urgency. Ogam nearly levelled but failed to connect with Onyango’s dangerous cross.

At the other end, Kibwage cleared a goal-bound effort after Ganet was put through by Luis Miguel Asue.

Coach Benni McCarthy made attacking substitutions, bringing on Austin Odhiambo and Ovella Ochieng.

Odhiambo almost made an instant impact with a long-range shot, while Ochieng stretched the defence with his pace on the left.

Odhiambo later missed Kenya’s best chance of the half, shooting wide after being set up by Onyango.

Equatorial Guinea almost doubled their lead late on, but Omondi produced a sharp save to deny Asue.

Harambee Stars will now turn their attention to their next friendly against Senegal on Tuesday, hoping to build on the improved display.