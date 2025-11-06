×
Mane, Koulibaly, Jackson and Sarr called up to Senegal squad to face Harambee Stars

By Robert Abong’o | Nov. 6, 2025

Senegal's midfielder Sadio Mane in action against Ivory Coast during the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. [AFP]

Senegal will square off against Kenya in an international friendly, the Senegal Football Federation has confirmed.

The Lions of Teranga will meet the Harambee Stars on November 18 at the Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00 GMT (6 pm EAT).

The squad, selected by coach Pape Thiaw, features a mix of seasoned internationals and new faces. Notable inclusions include captain and talisman Sadio Mané of Al-Nassr, and premier defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Édouard Mendy between the posts, all of whom remain central figures for Senegal. Midfield strength comes from Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton) and Pape Gueye (Villarreal), with Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham) also in the engine room.

Offensively, the forward line boasts Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) and Ismaïla Sarr (Tottenham’s peers), while Nicolas Jackson is tipped to feature for Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea. The squad also highlights a blend of experience and youth, including rising talents Assane Diao (Como) and Mamadou Lamine Camara (Renaissance de Berkane).

In defense, the roster includes Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa), Moussa Niakhaté (Lyon), and Ismaïl Jakobs (Galatasaray), among others. The goalkeeping department is led by Édouard Mendy (Al-Ahli), with Mory Diaw (Le Havre) and Yehvann Diouf (Nice) also listed.

This will be the first time these two nations have met since Senegal’s 3-0 victory in the 2019 AFCON group stage in Egypt, a result that helped propel Senegal toward the final. They previously faced Kenya in AFCON in 2004, with Senegal again clinching a 3-0 win.

Full Senegal squad:

Goalkeepers

Édouard Mendy – Al-Ahli SFC (Saudi Arabia)

Mory Diaw – Le Havre AC (France)

Yehvann Diouf – OGC Nice (France)

Defenders

Kalidou Koulibaly – Al-Hilal SFC (Saudi Arabia)

Abdoulaye Seck – Maccabi Haifa (Israel)

Antoine Mendy – OGC Nice (France)

Moussa Niakhaté – Olympique Lyonnais (France)

Ismaïl Jakobs – Galatasaray (Turkey)

El Hadji Malick Diouf – West Ham United (England)

Mamadou Sarr – RC Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea)

Ilay Camara – RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)

Midfielders

Idrissa Gana Gueye – Everton FC (England)

Pape Gueye – Villarreal CF (Spain)

Rassoul Ndiaye – Le Havre AC (France)

Pape Matar Sarr – Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Pathé Ciss – Rayo Vallecano (Spain)

Mamadou Lamine Camara – Renaissance de Berkane (Morocco)

Forwards

Sadio Mané – Al-Nassr FC (Saudi Arabia)

Boulaye Dia – Lazio (Italy)

Ismaïla Sarr – Crystal Palace (England)

Iliman Ndiaye – Everton FC (England)

Pape Cherif Ndiaye – Samsunspor (Turkey)

Nicolas Jackson – Bayern Munich (on loan from Chelsea)

Ibrahim Mbaye – Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Habib Diallo – FC Metz (France)

Cheikh Sabaly – FC Metz (France)

Assane Diao – Como 1907 (Italy)

