Gor beat Rangers as Mathare, Tusker win

Gor Mahia's Felix Oluoch and Mark Shaban celebrate their win against Posta Rangers during Sportpesa Premier League match at Nyayo National stadium on October 26, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia ended Posta Rangers’ unbeaten run after thrashing the league leaders 3-0 in a one-sided SportPesa Premier League match played at Nyayo Stadium yesterday.

At SportPesa Arena, Tusker bagged their first win of the 2025-2026 season after narrowly seeing off Murang’a Seal 1-0 while Mathare United stunned Shabana with a similar score line at Gusii Stadium.

At Nyayo Stadium, a second half master class from Austin Odhiambo, Ben Stanley Omondi, and Felix Oluoch who all scored saw K’Ogalo move to third in standings and one point behind joint leaders Posta Rangers and Kakamega Homeboyz.

Surprisingly, the match witnessed no goals in the first half, forcing Gor coach Charles Akonnor to introduce Ben Stanley Omondi and Felix Oluoch early, a move that paid off for the former champions.

Barely a minute after coming on, Omondi rose between two defenders to head home Shariff Musa’s pinpoint cross in the 58th minute as Gor led 1-0.

13 minutes later, Gor captain Odhiambo doubled Gor’s advantage, capitalising on a defensive howler.

Posta goalkeeper Frederick Odhiambo mishandled a routine back pass, gifting Odhiambo the ball at the edge of the box.

In Kisii, former Shabana striker Dennis Okoth came back to haunt his old side, scoring the decisive goal as Mathare United edged The Glamour Boys 1-0.

Meanwhile, Tusker registered their first win of the season thanks to Erick Kapaito’s 76th-minute strike that was enough to earn the brewers a narrow 1–0 victory over Murang’a Seal.

Tusker, who have endured a slow start, moved to five points from five matches.