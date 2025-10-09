McCarthy building the future as Harambee Stars face Burundi

Harambee Stars head coach Benni MacCarthy during training session at Police Sacco on October 6, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Stafford]

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy will be focusing on building a stronger team for the future when Kenya takes to the field to play Burundi and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) champions Ivory Coast in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya are already out of the qualifiers after three defeats, three draws and two wins, results that leave them second last in Group F with nine points.

Today, Stars are expected to take the field against Burundi at Intwari Stadium from 4pm, a dead rubber clash that won’t count for anything for Kenyans or the hosts.

However, for McCarthy, the fixture presents a precious opportunity for him to begin rebuilding Harambee Stars for future tournaments, mainly the upcoming 2027 Afcon that will be co-hosted between Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

This is why the South African tactician is confident squad rotation, moving between youth and experience, will help him gauge the best team for Kenya.

“I am in a position where we do not have the luxury of qualifying for the World Cup,” McCarthy said on Monday.

Lawrence Okoth was handed his maiden call-up ahead of the upcoming matches, a move McCarthy believes is the first step to a bright future.

Okoth was one of the standout players for Rising Stars at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations U20 tournament in May, scoring two goals and earning a move to Finnish top-flight club SJK Seinajoki.

“We all know we are out of the qualifiers. That is an opportunity to bring in young and new players and give them an opportunity to play in the national team.

“I saw Lawrence play in the Afcon U20, but that time we had Masoud Juma, who is a very experienced and very well-travelled international player. Jonah Ayunga is also playing very well for his team. Now we build through them,” said McCarthy.

Despite being out, McCarthy expects a better show from the boys. The former Manchester United first team coach is not considering losing against Burundi and Ivory Coast.

“This is an opportunity for the boys to flex their muscles and legs and showcase where we are as a national team now. We have improved so much now since the last time we played Burundi,” he said.

Against Ivory Coast, McCarthy expects the same.

“We know what is at stake, and we know we are going into the lion’s den because for Ivory Coast, a win will secure them automatic qualification, but we are not here to do favours for anyone. We are going there to play a match and win and get three points," said McCarthy.