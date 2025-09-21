Rising Starlets tackle Ethiopia in World Cup Qualifier in Addis

Elizabeth Ochaka (L) of Junior Starlets challenge Mariam Namataka of Uganda Teen Cranes during their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Second-leg qualifier match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on March 16, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya’s Rising Starlets will face off with Ethiopia today in the first leg of the second round of the 2026 Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers at the Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

They will be looking to secure away points to enhance their chances of advancing to the final qualification round where they will play the winner of the Tanzania and Angola clash.

Rising Starlets will host the Ethiopians next Sunday at Ulinzi Sports Complex for their second leg duel. Having been given a bye in the first round, the Kenyan girls must down their opponents to advance to the third round which will be played in February 2026.

Rising Starlets will be under the tutelage of Jackline Juma and history-making Under-17 Junior Starlets coach Milred Cheche as her assistant. Juma said that their aim is to gain points away then get the job done at home.

“So far so good, our goal is to secure away points and gain advantage ahead of our home match,” she said.

Juma’s squad comprises experienced players among them eight Junior Starlets players that put Kenya’s name on the world map after qualifying for last year’s Fifa Under-17 World Cup held in the Dominican Republic.

Elizabeth Ochaka who captained the Junior Starlets last year and her successor Halima Imbachi alongside goalkeepers Velma Abwire and Ephy Awuor will be expected to use the experience gained on the global stage to help Rising Starlets edge out Ethiopia.

Others are Valerie Nekesa, Lorine Ilavonga, Lornah Faith, Pearl Olesi, Diana Onyango, Rebecca Odato and Mitchelle Waithera.

Butere Girls High School shot stopper Christine Adhiambo who has been solid for the Red Commandos who have dominated the national games for three years in a row also earned her place in team.

Juma named Simba Queens player Fasila Adhiambo who has experience with the senior team as the team captain and will be assisted by Ulinzi Starlets defender Ilavonga.

Abwire who was Cheche’s first choice keeper with the Junior starlets will battle for the start with Adhiambo and Awuor.

Former Wiyeta Girls players Ochaka and Ilavonga are likely to start in defence which also has Kenya Police Bullets FC Vidah Akeyo, Butere Girls youngster Patience Asiko whose brilliance and speed allows her to deliver in any position. Ruth Akinyi, Triza Sheryl and Quinter Adhiambo complete the defence.

Skipper Fasila, Imbachi, Odato Beverlyn Awuor, Jerrine Adhiambo and Olesi will be jostling for first 11 positions in the midfield.