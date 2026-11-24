The National Treasury prepared a report on new loans signed between the National Government and various creditors. [File, Standard]

The government has contracted seven new loans from multilateral and bilateral lenders valued at Sh233.37 billion between May and August 2026.

Documents tabled in Parliament by the National Treasury detail all the new loans, loan balances brought forward, carried down, drawings and amortisations on new loans obtained from outside Kenya or denominated in foreign currency.