Loss-making Saccos rise on weak earnings

Kenyan Saccos face mounting income pressures, with more recording declines in 2025. [File, Standard]

The number of Saccos that recorded double-digit growth last year decreased, with a sharper drop being reported among non-withdrawable deposit-taking Saccos (NWDT-Saccos).

Analysis of the Sacco Supervision Annual Report 2025 also shows an increase in the number of Saccos whose income growth contracted in the period.