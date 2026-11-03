Loss-making Saccos rise on weak earnings

The number of Saccos that recorded double-digit growth last year decreased, with a sharper drop being reported among non-withdrawable deposit-taking Saccos (NWDT-Saccos).
Analysis of the Sacco Supervision Annual Report 2025 also shows an increase in the number of Saccos whose income growth contracted in the period.
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