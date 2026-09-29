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Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 29, 2026
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Central Bank of Kenya says the financial services industry is being restructured by ever-changing consumer needs. [File, Standard]

The volume of mobile money transactions dipped 30 per cent in 2025 as more Kenyans embraced alternative media away from the traditional agency-facilitated channels to pay for goods and services.

Findings from the latest report by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) show the average number of mobile transactions in a month dropped to 217.6 million in 2025 compared to 309.3 million in 2024.

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Related Topics

Mobile Money Transactions Kenyan Banks Central Bank of Kenya KCB Bank
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