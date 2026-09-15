Inside US, China battle for control of Sh8tr Mrima Hill minerals

US-China competition over Kenya’s Mrima Hills. [File, Standard]

The United States (US) has made a strong pitch to Kenya to onboard American companies in its mining sector, promising to help the country develop a thriving critical minerals processing industry as it seeks to upstage China.

Senior US government officials and corporate executives made the pitch with an eye on Mrima Hills, which has huge deposits of niobium and various rare earth minerals. The Americans are fighting it out for the rights to extract the minerals at Mrima Hills with the Chinese.