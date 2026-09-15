Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Lamu refinery set for September 30 groundbreaking as Dangote IPO opens in Lagos

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
A section of the oil lines connecting Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited to various oil marketers in Mombasa. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto's ambitious plan for a second Dangote refinery in Lamu received a major boost yesterday when Nigerian backer and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote confirmed that ground-breaking could start as soon as this month, even as Kenya advances its own separate plans to begin commercial oil production in Turkana by December.

Dangote Industries has set September 30 for the groundbreaking of the planned Sh1.95 trillion ($15 billion) oil refinery in Lamu, Kenya, with construction expected to take about three years.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Dangote Refinery in Lamu Oil Production in Kenya President William Ruto Aliko Dangote
.

Latest Stories

Nairobi awaits the world with open arms
Nairobi awaits the world with open arms
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
59 mins ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
National
By David Odongo
59 mins ago
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
National
By Amos Murumba
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
By David Odongo 59 mins ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
By Amos Murumba 59 mins ago
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
By Nikko Tanui 59 mins ago
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
By Standard Team 59 mins ago
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved