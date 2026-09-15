Lamu refinery set for September 30 groundbreaking as Dangote IPO opens in Lagos

A section of the oil lines connecting Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited to various oil marketers in Mombasa. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto's ambitious plan for a second Dangote refinery in Lamu received a major boost yesterday when Nigerian backer and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote confirmed that ground-breaking could start as soon as this month, even as Kenya advances its own separate plans to begin commercial oil production in Turkana by December.

Dangote Industries has set September 30 for the groundbreaking of the planned Sh1.95 trillion ($15 billion) oil refinery in Lamu, Kenya, with construction expected to take about three years.