President Ruto clears the way for CBK to buy gold locally, flags surge in demand

President William Ruto has signed into law legislation granting the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) explicit legal authority to buy, sell, and hold gold and other precious metals, positioning the country as a regional gold hub.
This is after the President assented to the Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
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