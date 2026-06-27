Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather

By Brian Kisanji | Jul. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

President William Ruto during the consecration of Rev. Vitalis Job Ekuru as the fourth Bishop of ACK Diocese of Katakwa in Busia. [PCS]

A year before the next General Election, President William Ruto increasingly finds himself governing under relentless political pressure as he seeks re-election to a second term.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

William Ruto 2027 General Elections Politics ODM-UDA Alliance
.

Latest Stories

President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
31 mins ago
Kindiki loses key intergovernmental role to Mudavadi in Ruto's shake-up
Politics
By Ndung'u Gachane
31 mins ago
Why Kenya's digital infrastructure is failing to deliver stronger economic growth
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kindiki loses key intergovernmental role to Mudavadi in Ruto's shake-up
By Ndung'u Gachane 31 mins ago
Kindiki loses key intergovernmental role to Mudavadi in Ruto's shake-up
President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
By Brian Kisanji 31 mins ago
President at crossroads: Ruto's 2027 balancing act as alliances shift, political storms gather
Common currency by 2031? EAC revives single currency push as central banks turn to gold
By Brian Ngugi 31 mins ago
Common currency by 2031? EAC revives single currency push as central banks turn to gold
Ruto's fresh headache: Houthi Red Sea blockade sends fuel import costs soaring
By Brian Ngugi 31 mins ago
Ruto's fresh headache: Houthi Red Sea blockade sends fuel import costs soaring
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved