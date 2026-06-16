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Wilson Airport runway revamp leaves airlines counting losses

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 16, 2026
Wilson runway delays leave airlines facing mounting losses. [File, Standard]

Airlines operating at Wilson Airport say they have suffered losses running into hundreds of millions of shillings as delayed runway rehabilitation works continue to disrupt aviation operations.

With the tourism industry entering its peak season, the aviation sector is increasingly concerned that these losses will balloon in the coming months.

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Wilson Airport Airline Losses Aviation Sector Runway Rehabilitation
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