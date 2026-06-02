CBK burns through forex reserves as Iran war hits homes

Fuel prices and inflationary pressures continue to weigh on Kenya's economy. [Courtesy]

The country’s banking regulator is quietly burning through the country’s last line of monetary defence. As the three-month-old Iran war drains foreign reserves and pushes inflation to a 16-month high, a shaky US-Iran ceasefire is threatening to unravel, leaving households to bear the brunt of soaring food and fuel costs and President Ruto’s economy in limbo.