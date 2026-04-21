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National Oil goes missing in action amid another crippling fuel crisis

By Macharia Kamau | Apr. 21, 2026

Fuel crisis puts the National Oil Corporation of Kenya under scrutiny over its limited role in stabilising supply. [File, Standard]

The fuel crisis that the country has experienced in recent weeks has thrust the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK) into the spotlight, largely for what it has failed to do. 

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Related Topics

Kenya Fuel Crisis National Oil Corporation Fuel Shortage G2G Oil Supply
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