×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Kenya Re to lock out politicians in new board shake-up rules

By Macharia Kamau | Jan. 20, 2026
Reinsurance Plaza in Nairobi. The reinsurer, whose 60 per cent owned by the government, has proposed major amendments to its Articles of Association. [File, Standard]

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation (Kenya Re) has proposed the restructuring of its governance framework in a move to lock out political appointees from its board, even as the board gets full powers to fire and hire the managing director (MD).

The reinsurer, whose 60 per cent owned by the government, has proposed major amendments to its Articles of Association, which will also see the number of board members reduce to nine as well as its shares reclassified into two categories – one of shares owned by State and the other category being shares owned by other investors; in a move that could see Treasury solidify its hold on the firm.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Re Articles of Association GOE Act, 2025 Kenya Re Board
.

Latest Stories

Elements within UDA and ODM have sabotaged 10-point agenda
Elements within UDA and ODM have sabotaged 10-point agenda
Opinion
By Godfrey Osotsi
59 mins ago
Surrogacy: Act to end our women's exploitation
Editorial
By Editorial
59 mins ago
Kenya banks on partnerships to get sea-time opportunities for cadets
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wetang'ula among 28 questioned in Jirongo death probe
By Hudson Gumbihi 59 mins ago
Wetang'ula among 28 questioned in Jirongo death probe
Lack of textbooks, pathway changes delay learning in Grade 10
By Lewis Nyaundi 59 mins ago
Lack of textbooks, pathway changes delay learning in Grade 10
Elders, family downplay Oburu-Winnie feud
By Isaiah Gwengi and Olivia Odhiambo 59 mins ago
Elders, family downplay Oburu-Winnie feud
Safaricom, KPC sale: Why Ruto is under fire for disposal of key assets
By Macharia Kamau and Irene Githinji 59 mins ago
Safaricom, KPC sale: Why Ruto is under fire for disposal of key assets
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved