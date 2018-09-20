Dairy goat farming is on a steady rise not only in Kenya but throughout the region. Steady rise in demand Unconfirmed projections show a steady increase in demand for goat milk; up from the current 2 per cent in terms of milk consumption.

Cow milk is still and will continue to be the most consumed. As a boy I heard that goat milk talk from Okolwe my grandmother. She narrated to me that when a small breast feeding child lost the mother; goat milk was the proposed replacement. I found this indigenous knowledge to be in tandem with conventional scientific knowledge which has documented that indeed goat milk is much closer to human milk than cow milk.

Okolwe’s proposition therefore was correct. Immune booster w

ith increased incidences of heart diseases goat milk is promising to be an alternative remedy. Studies have shown that goat milk has more beneficial fatty acids. It also has low cholesterol content compared to cow milk.

Subsequently people drinking goat milk have lower chances of getting heart problems. In addition, goat milk is relatively rich in potassium and phosphorous. Potassium reduces blood pressure by dilating or relaxing blood vessels further serving to reduce blood pressure.

Closely tied to this property is that goat milk can help cut weight while at the same time supplying the body with requisite fatty acids. Goat milk is also friendly to the gut. If you suffer from gas and a bloated stomach after taking milk – try goat milk! Goat milk has gut anti-inflammatory components in the form of an enzyme that soothes the digestive tract. Goat milk has been shown to increase absorption of iron and copper making it a curative drink for those suffering from anaemia, lactose intolerance and stomach ulcers.

With so many diseases that compromise immune systems; goat milk may be the next liquid gold. Goat milk contains a lot of selenium which is an immune booster. Stronger bones So between goat and cow milk which is the best? Studies have shown that a cup of goat milk can give you up to 40 per cent of your daily calcium and 20 per cent of daily Vitamin B requirement.

Like other milk, goat milk is rich in calcium and its intake contributes to strong bones. Now as a farmer wishing to do dairy value addition; goat milk is a good bet. It makes better cheese, butter and yoghurt due to its high and quality butterfat content. Goats are also relatively cheap and easy to keep and maintain. The animals can be kept in relatively smaller space; they consume less and don’t need as much attention as dairy cows. Goats can be kept by elderly or young people with minimal injury risks during handling.

They can be acquired cheaply and can multiply so fast. Goats have a higher twining capacity and can give birth to triplets. Dairy breeds that you can consider include the Galla, Toggenburg, Alpine and Saanen.