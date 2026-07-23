Joy as Isiolo gets first care centre for the elderly

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The elderly persons and their families, Mama Ibado Charity organisation led by the President Ahmed Jibril and former CS Amb Amina Mohamed during the opening of Wazee Wetu Centre in Bulapesa, Isiolo Town, on July 22, 2026. [Ali Abdi-Standard]

It was joyous day for Isiolo residents as a first-ever care centre for the vulnerable older persons was opened.



Mama Ibado Charity Foundation that has been operating in Isiolo since 2011, yesterday opened a centre for the elderly dubbed Wazee Wetu Centre the first of it's kind a community hub that would provide integrated care and support for vulnerable older persons at Bulapesa estate within Isiolo Municipality.



The occasion that brought together beneficiaries of the organization along with their immediate family members and residents was graced by the organization's directors led by it's founder and president Ahmed Jibril, donors and county government officials led by Deputy Governor John Lowasa and County Secretary Dade Boru.



The purpose-built centre is expected to serve as a safe and welcoming space ---where the elderly could access nutritious meals, healthcare services, psychosocial support and present a forum for socialization and community engagement.



The three-story building will host a medical clinic with a laboratory a food distribution centre that's done monthly, a honey processing unit and administrative section.



The gesture by the organization is a response to growing challenges facing many older persons that include food insecurity, poor or no access to healthcare, social isolation and limited support from family members.



During the ceremony, Mr Jibril reaffirmed the organization's commitment to ensuring that every elderly person was able to age with dignity, care and support.



" The Wazee Wetu Centre is more than just a building, it's a home where our seniors will find care, companionship, hope and the support they deserve," he said adding; " we believe every older person should age with dignity and this centre represents a major step towards turning this vision into reality".





The president of the organization noted that the elders were custodians of the communities history, culture and values adding that the centre would create a place where they ( the elders) are celebrated, heard and empowered to continue contributing meaningfully to their communities.



Mohamed Said, a director said the opening of the facility reflects the organization's long term commitment to developing sustainable community based solutions that aims in improving the quality of life for the country's ageing population.



" The opening of this centre underscores the Mama Ibado Charity's commitment to championing the welfare of older persons through sustainable community based interventions, advocacy and strategic partnership," said Dr Said.



Former Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed called on government institutions, private sectors, development partners and well-wishers to work together to expand the programmes that protect and empower the elderly countrywide.



" We hope this centre will inspire more organizations, development partners and county governments to invest in the well-being of older persons. Together, we can build communities where no senior citizen is left behind and every older Kenyan can age with dignity, security and hope," said Dr Mohamed.

The Charity that's registered in Kenya and Canada operates in Isiolo and Kakamega where about 1,000 elderly persons are supported.



It was set up in Isiolo in 2011, where it became the first organization to help older persons with monthly food rations, healthcare, psychosocial support, housing and community welfare initiatives.