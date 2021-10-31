× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why Japan's election is a bigger deal than it looks

FACT CHECK
By Reuters | October 31st 2021

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also the President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, raises his fist with the party's candidates atop the campaigning bus on the last day of campaigning for the October 31 lower house election, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan October 30, 2021. Reuters/Issei Kato/File Phot

TOKYO, Oct 31 - Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, is running in a tightrope general election this Sunday that could see his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lose its majority in the powerful lower house.

The LDP is certain to remain in power thanks to its Komeito coalition partner, but a weak showing for Kishida would have big implications for Japan, the world's no.3 economy. Here are some scenarios to watch as the vote unfolds:

The real focus is whether the LDP will win the 233 seats needed to keep a majority by itself in the 465-seat lower chamber.

Falling below that would be damaging for Kishida - the LDP had 276 seats before the election was called - and would weaken his standing in the party.

KEEP READING

 IEBC commissioner wants voter registration exercise extended

 Miguna Miguna: I would swear in any candidate who wins fairly

 Sonko, Kananu legal fight could deny city a governor until 2022

 Crying wolf: Victimhood in Kenyan politics

That could spell a return to an era of "revolving door" short-term premiers and policy stasis. Markets would likely take a hit.

The loss of more than 40 seats would weigh on Japanese equities in the near-term due to reduced stability, analysts at Morgan Stanley MUFG said.

"The LDP/Komeito coalition is likely to retain a lower house majority, but opposition parties are more organised and may make substantial inroads," they said in a note.

A chastened LDP would be more reliant on the dovish Komeito, complicating Kishida's drive to boost defence.

For the first time, the LDP has included a goal to spend 2% of GDP on the military, about $100 billion, in an election policy platform.

The pledge shows Japan could eventually abandon a longstanding unofficial policy of keeping military budgets within 1% of GDP - a ceiling that has for decades eased concern at home and abroad about any revival of militarism.

There's a 65% chance of the LDP winning a majority itself, reckons Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas in Japan.

That would help put the coalition past the 261 seats of an "absolute stable majority", a level that would ensure control over parliamentary committees, making it easier to push through bills.

Kishida has promised to roll back the neo-liberalpolicies of his former boss Shinzo Abe, pledging a "new capitalism" although details remain fuzzy.

He is expected to push for expansive fiscal policy, measures that promote wealth re-distribution and the restart of nuclear power plants.

Nakano, a political science professor at Sophia University.

 

Polls suggest turnout will be slightly higher than the post-war record low of 52.7% in 2014.

The second-lowest turnout in post-war Japan was in the 2017 lower house election, at 53.7%. Youth turnout was particularly low, with only three out of every 10 people in the 20-24 age bracket casting votes.

One closely watched race is that of LDP heavyweight Akira Amari, who faces a tight contest in his home district.

An architect of Kishida's victory as party leader, Amari has since become the LDP's secretary-general

His economic security agenda includes protecting sensitive technologies to communications, energy, transportation, finance and healthcare.

But he has also pushed for the restart of nuclear reactors, something 40% of Japanese are opposed to, given the 2011 Fukushima meltdown.

Arguing that Japan must revert to nuclear power to meet a pledge to be carbon neutral by 2050, Amari has struggled to attract support from the anti-nuclear Komeito.

How his election plays out could impact a broad range of sensitive policy, including around nuclear plants.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Antoni Slodkowski; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano Writing by David Dolan Editing by Frances Kerry.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Exploring the preparedness and the key timeliness of the IEBC to conduct the 2022 General Elections

IEBC launches 2020-2024 Strategic Plan ahead of the 2022 general elections

Raila and Kalonzo's unity plot ahead of 2022 general elections | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

IEBC commissioner wants voter registration exercise extended
A commissioner with IEBC is proposing the extension of voter registration to allow college students more time to register.
Move over Apple, Microsoft now the world's most valuable company
Apple took a $6 billion hit to its sales during the fiscal fourth quarter due to persistent global supply chain problems.

MOST READ

Former LSK boss Gichuhi and Weda lose parastatal jobs after barely one month
Former LSK boss Gichuhi and Weda lose parastatal jobs after barely one month

NATIONAL

By Josphat Thiong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
7 ways to avoid a ‘Baba Gloria’ moment on WhatsApp

By Winfrey Owino | 4 days ago

7 ways to avoid a ‘Baba Gloria’ moment on WhatsApp
Does No Bra Day carry the weight of the fight against breast cancer?

By Jael Mboga | 17 days ago

Does No Bra Day carry the weight of the fight against breast cancer?
What you should know about Agnes Tirop

By Amos Mabinda | 18 days ago

What you should know about Agnes Tirop
Utamaduni Day or Huduma Day?

By Jael Mboga | 20 days ago

Utamaduni Day or Huduma Day?

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC