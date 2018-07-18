ALSO READ: Four simple steps to take care of your terrazzo floor

No amount of air freshener can make a home smell good so long as you’re living in a filthy mess. First things first, clean up your home.

When that is done, start with simple procedures such as opening your windows and doors to let in some fresh air. This not only whisks away stale air and lingering smells, but it also has its own clean and fresh scent that saturates the house living it smelling good.

To add to that, there are easy ways to make your house smell great without any nasty chemicals found in store bought air fresheners, candles and diffusers. By using ingredients you likely have in your house right now or that can be easily purchased, here is how to refresh your home.

Fruit

Use a combination of lemon and baking soda in water to clean the shower and remove soap scum and limescale. Not only does this thoroughly clean but it leaves your bathrooms smelling lemony and fresh.

Essential oils

If you have a diffuser put it into good use. Fill it with water, pour a few drops of your favorite essential oil and turn it on. The diffuser creates a fine mist that carries the scent of the essential oils throughout your house.

Cleaning vinegar

As earlier mentioned, a good cleaning session is usually enough to eliminate the source of bad smells. And it is even better when you’re using a fresh smelling cleaner. In this case, you can DIY one by simply removing the peels of any citrus fruit say oranges or lemons. Place the peels in a jar or spray bottle and add hot vinegar. If you want, you may add some sweet smelling herbs like rosemary then let it rest and voila! You have a cleaning spray.

Flowers

An effortless way to get your home smelling heavenly is by buying a bouquet of fresh flowers. Place them in kitchen counter or sitting room and let the magic begin. Not only do they smell fantastic but look good too.

Bake

Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked goodies. Whatever it is you love to bake, get down and dirty. Your house will smell scrumptious and you get the bonus of eating what you made. Yum!

Deodorizing carpet powders

One of the most overlooked spots that are notorious for unwanted smells is the fiber in your carpet. To make one at home, you need equal parts of borax which can be purchased at the supermarket, baking soda and 30 drops of an essential oil. Mix the borax and baking soda in a glass or plastic container and add the oil or a teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Leave it to stay for 10 minutes and it is good to use.

Air purifying plants

Take advantage of potted plants not just for aesthetics but to purify the air in your home. Some of the best are different kinds of palm trees, orchids and peace lilies.

