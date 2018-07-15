ALSO READ: What would you do if you weren’t afraid?

Avril Nyambura, a well-known singer-songwriter, actress and entertainer, reveals what she would do if she weren’t afraid, share her take on being afraid and why being afraid is important:

If there is one lesson I would like to pass down to my own child, it’s that it’s OK to be afraid, because it shows you are doing something great. You gain strength, courage and confidence from every experience where you make a decision to stop and look fear right in the face.

If nothing held me back (including money) I would travel at least once a month to a different country and different destination. The most exciting part about travel for me is getting to see things I haven’t encountered before, talking to people different from me and having them tell me things I have never heard about.

I believe experiencing different tastes and cultures opens up your mind to believing and achieving more than you have grown up believing in. My first destination would be Santorini, Greece. From what I have seen, it looks so beautiful!

When I was younger, I actually wanted to be a paediatrician. I’ve always loved children and being around them. So what would have been a better career path than to be the one who makes them feel better when they’re unwell? I studied the usual in primary school and I then majored in part on the sciences for a while and then the arts when I completed my A levels.

So I was a student of Mathematics, Economics, Literature and Fine Art but later I took up History because I just loved the stories, and in University I studied Product Design at the University of Nairobi.

I am grateful that my parents never had a career path mapped out for me. All they wanted was just for me to be happy and successful in whatever that I do.

I can’t really tell you I was set to become an entertainer. The creation of music was something I was always so fascinated with so at first, I was doing it because I was curious. Little did I know that my curiosity would alter the rest of my life! I don’t know... life already had a different path for me and now I can’t imagine myself living any other life.

