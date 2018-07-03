Tunza Mama's launch

Tunza Mama - a perinatal service provider under Amref University’s ISOMUM Project - launched in Kisii County on Friday, a month after the inaugural Launch in Nairobi. The service aims at improving health provision and access for expectant & new mothers plus new born babies in the county. Tunza Mama is working hand in hand with professionally trained care givers to make this mission a success. With Affordable Health for everyone being one of the Big 4 agenda, Tunza Mama will play an important role in ensuring women can access quality, affordable and flexible healthcare towards creating a healthy nation.

The caregivers deployed in Kisii are well equipped with perinatal caregiving education from ISOMUM Institute, which trains and empowers entrepreneurial nurse-midwives before deploying them as independent caregivers to offer modern and innovative, quality care services to mothers and children through the first 1,000 days of a baby’s life – from pregnancy to birth and postnatal care.

During the launch, It was announced that through the support of Johnson & Johnson, 8 Tunza Mama Caregivers will get full Scholarships to undertake a Bachelor of Science Midwifery (BScM) course at the Aga Khan University. 7 of the scholarships will go to caregivers in Kisii County.

The Kisii County Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi said, ““These are the kind of programmes that Kisii County needs to boost access to health services and especially for pregnant women and children under five years who are the most vulnerable. The universal healthcare agenda is not only the government’s agenda. Partnerships with groups like these play a very big role in achieving health coverage.”

While Interested individuals can get in touch with care givers directly, they can also access services via the Tunza Mama website www.tunzamama.co.ke and the service handler will help them get in touch with the care givers on ground.