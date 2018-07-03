﻿ Good news for pregnant mothers as Tunza Mama extends its services to Kisii County : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Pregnancy

Good news: Tunza Mama extends services to Kisii Couty

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

03rd Jul 2018
Tunza Mama's launch

Tunza Mama - a perinatal service provider under Amref University’s ISOMUM Project - launched in Kisii County on Friday, a month after the inaugural Launch in Nairobi. The service aims at improving health provision and access for expectant & new mothers plus new born babies in the county. Tunza Mama is working hand in hand with professionally trained care givers to make this mission a success. With Affordable Health for everyone being one of the Big 4 agenda, Tunza Mama will play an important role in ensuring women can access quality, affordable and flexible healthcare towards creating a healthy nation.

ALSO READ: Why most women give birth at night and early morning

The caregivers deployed in Kisii are well equipped with perinatal caregiving education from ISOMUM Institute, which trains and empowers entrepreneurial nurse-midwives before deploying them as independent caregivers to offer modern and innovative, quality care services to mothers and children through the first 1,000 days of a baby’s life – from pregnancy to birth and postnatal care.

During the launch, It was announced that through the support of Johnson & Johnson, 8 Tunza Mama Caregivers will get full Scholarships to undertake a Bachelor of Science Midwifery (BScM) course at the Aga Khan University. 7 of the scholarships will go to caregivers in Kisii County.

The Kisii County Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi said, ““These are the kind of programmes that Kisii County needs to boost access to health services and especially for pregnant women and children under five years who are the most vulnerable. The universal healthcare agenda is not only the government’s agenda. Partnerships with groups like these play a very big role in achieving health coverage.” 

While Interested individuals can get in touch with care givers directly, they can also access services via the Tunza Mama website www.tunzamama.co.ke and the service handler will help them get in touch with the care givers on ground.

Tunza Mama
Kisii County
Launch
Pregnancy
Baby care
Pareting
Tunza Mama initiative

Related Stories

Why most women give birth at night and early morning

Baby Care

Why most women give birth at night and early morning

By Mirror

It was pomp and colour at Lillian Muli’s surprise baby shower

Readers Lounge

It was pomp and colour at Lillian Muli’s surprise baby shower

By Derrick Oluoch

Is Meghan Markle already pregnant?

Readers Lounge

Is Meghan Markle already pregnant?

By Derrick Oluoch

6 things to factor in when dressing your child during the cold season

Baby Care

6 things to factor in when dressing your child during the cold season

By Esther Muchene

Five foods every pregnant woman should eat

The Clinic

Five foods every pregnant woman should eat

By Shanniq Monicah

When is the earliest I can test my baby for HIV?

Health

When is the earliest I can test my baby for HIV?

By Dr Ombeva Malande

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman