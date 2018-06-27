Rihanna is one of the celebrities that slays the most wherever she goes, demonstrating it with her suggestive looks. Like the one she was wearing at New York during the premiere of her new movie, Ocean’s 8. She was very criticized because of the excess of curves, Eve Woman applauds every woman who loves her body.

During the premiere she was interviewed by The Cut, the artist claimed about her body "I have had the pleasure of being born with a fluctuating body type. Literally, one day I can fit in a tight garment and the next day I need to wear something 'oversized' or high waist to cover that part, you know?”. We like the naturalness she uses to talk about herself.

Rihanna and Debbie Solomon

She also admitted her secret to keep a great figure is the diet her chef cooks for her. Debbie Solomon, Rihanna’s chef, is the responsible for preparing all her mails. She said the secret is in the breakfast which always include pineapple and eggs, saying the white egg benefits recovering muscle fiber thanks to its proteins. Also other foods like Papaya and bread can’t be missed during Rihanna’s morning meal. The breakfast is the first meal of the day and the most important. Rihanna during Ocean's 8 London premiere

The dress Rihanna wore during the London premiere was compared to the wrapping of the Ferrero Rocher chocolates, about this she said: “Every morning I pay attention to how my body feels before deciding what to wear. For me, everyone should understand fashion in this way, because it is something individual”.