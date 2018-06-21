ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian and her beauty essential that costs Sh600

Most of us do not know the difference between skin-tone and skin under-tone. Skin-tone is the color of your skin which changes overtime due to many reasons. Under-tone is the color underneath the skin surface which remains constant, it does not change whatsoever. It’s important to know our skin under-tone because it guides as to identify the right foundation, lipstick shade, eye shadow and any facial products. For one to know what their skin under-tone is, simply check the color of the veins especially at the inner part of the arm and inside of the wrist.

There are three types of skin under-tones which include:

Warm under-tone- This is whereby the base of your skin is yellow or gold.

This is whereby the base of your skin is yellow or gold. Cool under-tone - This is for those that see blue, purple, pink or red on the surface of their skin.

- This is for those that see blue, purple, pink or red on the surface of their skin. Neutral under-tone- This is a mixture of warm and cool under-tone and it means your under-tone is the same as your skin color.

Those with green veins fall under the warm under-tone category.

Individuals with blue, pink or red veins have the cool under-tone.

For the neutral under-tone, look for a place with light and face bright, white shades or brown. If you see neutral white/black that means it’s warm-undertone. On the other hand, if the neutral tone is brown you are cool under-tone.

Another interesting way to figure out your under-tone is by wearing jewelry. Place a gold jewelry on your skin and if it looks more flattering, that is a warm under-tone. Place silver on the skin and if it makes you pop, that is a cool under-tone.

