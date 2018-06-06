﻿ Lulu Hassan’s first reaction after Kanze Dena’s appointment to State House is humbling : Evewoman - The Standard
Lulu Hassan’s first reaction after Kanze Dena’s appointment to State House is humbling

By
Wanja Mbuthia

06th Jun 2018
Citizen TV’s Kiswahili news anchor Kanze Dena was on Tuesday afternoon appointed as Deputy State House Spokesperson and Deputy Head, PSCU. Dena’s colleague and close friend, Lulu Hassan immediately took to twitter to echo the announcement.

ALSO READ: Win for women as President Uhuru appoints Munira Mohamed and Kanze Dena to top jobs

 

MUNGU UNAJUWA MAHALI UMETUTOA !!!!!... PRESIDENT Kenyatta appoints Kanze Dena as deputy State House Spokesperson

Her post is clear indication that she was humbled by the far they have come from and the new highs they are evidently hitting. Lulu also shared many links and posts in regard to Dena’s appointment for the better part ofTuesday evening. The two TV sirens have always shared an undeniable chemistry on air. They were more like best friends than colleagues.

