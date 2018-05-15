ALSO READ: 13 best looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2018

A man’s suit is probably one of the most expensive clothing in a man’s closet and there are different types of suits which include:

Slim fit -This fits quite close to the body without leaving excess fabric

-This fits quite close to the body without leaving excess fabric Classy fit -It's cut generously through the chest and waist, which means less constriction for you, but still maintains a clean body shape.

-It's cut generously through the chest and waist, which means less constriction for you, but still maintains a clean body shape. Extreme Slim fit – It is perfect for a trim guy. The jacket features a narrower chest and waist that is form-fitting without being constricting. The trousers are slim-fitting with a narrow opening at the cuff and a low rise.

With that in mind, there are many ways to make a suit fun which include:

Pair it with a T-shirt

It’s boring to see the usual norm of wearing a suit. Break the norm by pairing the suit with a simple t-shirt.

Try and stick to a classy crew neck design in a block shade that rhymes with your suit. Also make sure the t-shirt is a perfect fit. This tee look gives an edge to the suit.

Pair with sport shoes

Most men pair their suits with sharp shooters and it’s not a must! Try and replace those shooters with cool sport shoes.

This is a daring way to dress the suit but fashion is about breaking the rules. When pairing the suit with sneakers, pay attention to how you layer with the t-shirt, sweater or shirt. It will look off if there is no co-ordination.

Get a checked suit

There is always something about a checked suit! It has a vintage vibe, casual and adds sophistication to the look.

Checked suits come in different designs which can be simple and dramatic. Choose what feels best for you but strive to be simple! A checked suit would work best when paired with a tee and this would definitely work for a wedding outfit!

Black on Black

Black on black trend will never die! It’s here to stay because it’s a fashion statement. By black on black, we mean the shirt, jacket and shoes must be black.

When trying this look ensure whatever you layer under the jacket is the same shade of black. Any variation in tone will make whichever item is lighter appear as though it has faded.

