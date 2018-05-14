I’m still a believer- Mike on the Mic talks on moving from Christian radio to TV, his marriage

Michael Gitonga

Michael Gitonga gained popularity on radio as ‘Mike on the Mic’ before moving to KTN to host the Morning Express show. He talks about his journey in the media and his love for his marriage and family.

ALSO READ: Kambua pens heartbreaking message on infertility, encourages women without children to wait on God

How do you define yourself?

I am a husband, a father and a leader in my sphere. But generally I am a fun-loving guy who loves to ask questions.

So family is important to you?

Indeed. I am where I am today because of the partnership I have had with my wife. She is my biggest critic. Also, let me specify that I am a husband to one female wife (laughs). In this day and age it is good to be specific.

You started off at a Christian radio station?

Yes. It must be 15 or so years ago. It started by accident but it is driven by passion.

How so?

ALSO READ: How Wayne and Coleen Rooney rebuilt their marriage after his shocking betrayals

I wanted to bring a Christian show that is different. I felt, from listening to shows back then, that Christians had been boxed into this boring, predictable and religious category. I felt that it was not the truth about what Christianity truly represents. I wanted to communicate that message. I like to believe that I did.

Who are you by training?

I studied electrical engineering (and something on music) at Nottingham University in the United Kingdom.

How did you switch from that to radio?

I was in the UK for 9 years. In-between the years I would travel back home for vacation. While here I would listen to Christian content and radio and I would end up feeling not represented in the shows. The shows were very predictable, rigid, dragged and boring. I was fine with it. Except that my idea of Christianity is also very fun; you enjoy yourself and you can be real about what you go through in life.

Then one day, while in Kenya, I took an advert to Family Radio for them to air. When I arrived, the voice over person was not in and I asked to be allowed to use my voice instead. As I did the voice over, the CEO of the station was passing by. He asked to see me after I was done.

I shared with him my feelings about Christian shows and what I hoped it would be. For a test, he gave me a show between midnight and 2am (when no one is listening). After two months, I went back to the boss for review and one head of radio said radio was not my thing; that I should forget about it.

ALSO READ: 10 surprising ways newlywed wives annoy their husbands

What happened next?

I didn’t let her hard-knocking criticism put me down. I promised myself that I would get better. I travelled back to the UK and got attached to a community radio station where I honed my skills. When I was coming back to Kenya, I was well armed. I went back to the station and the same CEO gave me a slot between 12 noon and 3pm.

How did you find yourself on the morning show?

After two or so months on the afternoon show the CEO was very impressed. He told me to move to the morning show. That was the launching pad for my radio career.

Why did you make the switch from Christian (Family radio) to secular (KTN)?

When I joined the Christian radio station, I wanted to give Christians a new voice because I felt a lot was missing in the public’s understanding of a Christian life. When I joined KTN I also felt that there is something I could give. But it was not because I am passionate about secularism.

Just to be sure: you still regard yourself a Christian?

I don’t regard… I am a Christian. Many people ask me that. And this is what I say about that. The impact we are supposed to make as Christians does not make sense if we are going limit ourselves to Christian circles. Moving out of a Christian station does not make me any less Christian. Back then my audience was limited to Christians. Now my audience is much bigger.

On radio, you began your show and ended with a prayer. You don’t do that on KTN?

If my boss allowed me to pray I would. But I am cognizant of the fact that I am no longer in a space where everyone is a Christian. Some people are in other faiths and some are atheists. I can’t just impose my faith on them. Plus, I think the hallmark of being a Christian is in the way you live your life. You can preach by talking or by just living according to the principles.

How did you meet your wife?

I met her in church — on one of those occasions I had travelled back home from the UK.

What did you like about her?

She was very passionate about everything she set forth to do. She was dedicated to every cause and she gave everything her all.

How long have you been married?

We clocked 19 years last week. It has been fantastic. That is not to say that it has no challenges.

How did you get past the familiarity phase; after the honeymoon was over?

Marriage is work in progress: it never stops. But, to answer your question, I don’t wait for my wife to make me happy. My attitude is that I am in marriage to give and not to receive. When both of you are giving, both of you are receiving.

To be very very honest are you still in love with your wife?

Oh yes! I usually joke to her that if I was to do this again I would make the same mistake and marry her.